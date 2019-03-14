Cecelia Marfo Breaks Long Silence On Recent Allegations

Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
7 minutes ago

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Gospel singer and prophetess, Cecilia Marfo has responded to allegations leveled against her by her associate pastor and fellow gospel musician, Brother Sammy.

According to her associate pastor, Cecilia Marfo is an occultist musician who has buried Ghc50 note with names of some Ghanaian gospel musicians boldly written on it.

Brother Sammy also alleged that she has been cheating on her husband with her personal driver.

Cecilia Marfo responded in a rather subtle way to the allegations leveled against her in a Facebook post.

She wrote; “I will build my Church and the gates of hell shall not prevail….”,

