I'm Not Happy Bulldog Was Freed Over Fennec Okyere Murder Case—Kwaw Kese

Bulldog, who the Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID) picked up on Thursday, April 10, 2014, as the lead suspect in the murder, was alleged to have threatened to kill Fennec.

An Accra Central District Court in January 2018 set Bulldog free.

In reaction, Kwaw Kese told Lexis Bill in an interview on Behind the Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM that he wasn’t happy Bulldog was freed.

Exactly five years ago, manager of rapper Kwaw Kese, Fennec Okyere was murdered at his Manet Gardens residence at Spintex, a popular suburb in Accra.

The rapper, who has still not recovered from the ghastly murder of his late manager, took to social media to remember him.

Fennec Okyere was killed at age 31 at his Manet Gardens residence on the Spintex Road in Accra on Thursday, March 13, 2014, by unknown assailants.

---Adomonline