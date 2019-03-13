I Was Sarkodie's Teacher - Rocky Dawuni

In a radio interview on Hitz FM Tuesday, Rocky Dawuni said he taught Sarkodie during his national service days but when Sarkodie shot to fame, he did not know that it was that same kid who had in his class. According to him, he is happy knowing he is part of the success story of Sarkodie.

“Obviously, I did not know about it ..., he was one of the students in Universal Primary in Koforidua who was in my class… he got the opportunity to experience my music,” Rocky Dawuni said and recounted how he first heard a song by Sarkodie recommended by a friend to check him [Sarkodie] out.

He added that after hearing the song, he could tell Sarkodie had an amazing and real talent of expanding and exploring beyond the shores of the country.

“I remember when I first heard Sarkodie, I was in Los Angeles when somebody called me to check this guy out, and his track was ‘Borga’, for me, as an artiste, I can tell the quality when I hear the person’s voice and also the delivery; the delivery of that song was just so flawless and caught me right there…”

“I have always respected his music…I remember when I came to Ghana one time and was asked what artiste I felt has amazing qualities, he was the one I mentioned right from the onset because I felt he was a real talent and then came to realize he was actually in my class.”

Dawuni has shared the stage with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Peter Gabriel, Bono, Jason Mraz, Janelle Monae and John Legend, among many others.

Named one of Africa’s Top 10 global stars by CNN, he has showcased his talent at prestigious venues such as The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Source: Graphic.com.gh