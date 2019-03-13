Blind Presenter Otwinoko Honored

Ace broadcast Journalist, Linford Kwabena Asare aka Otwinoko, was on Saturday, March 9, 2019 honored with a lifetime achievement award for his immense contribution to Journalism and broadcasting in the country at the Pan African Executive Summit Awards

The PAN African Executives Awards Summits, which recognises and honours Africans who have made a great impact in media and the business world was held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Receiving the Award, Otwinoko who is blind advised persons with disabilities not to let disability be a hindrance into their quest to achieve their heart desires.

The much-publicized event, which was mediated by award-winning actress Adu Safowaa, and GHone’s Kwaku Temeng, saw celebrated personalities like Abeiku Santana,Alhaji Sidiku-Buary,Dr.Osei Kwame Despite and Kwame Atikese of Okay FM also being awarded.

Otwinoko, before moving to Kumasi FM was the host of ’Nyasem Hwe on Accra-based Hot 93.9 Fm. He was born some 53 years ago in Accra (Kokomlemle) to the late Mr Owusu Asare Bediako who was a Police Officer and his mum Martha Agyeiwaa a petty trader who is still alive.

He was really brought up in a disciplined home and received training that has greatly impacted his career. With regards to his educational background,Otwinoko didn’t attend a good School, he was dropped out of school in six form because of financial constraints.

He was introduced into radio by a friend who was a reggae presenter at Otec Fm in Kumasi.

On the road to a blistering radio career,Otwinoko who is also a good musician was featured on the reggae show and after performing delectably on the show, the callers who contributed on the show recommended him to the station.

His hubbies are bodybuilding and travelling around the world. Though he is blind, he has traveled throughout the five continents, with Hong Kong and New York as his favourite cities.

Source:HotfmOnlinegh.com