Esaaba Haizel Recounts Her Struggles In Making It To The Top

US-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Esaaba Haizel, has recounted the good and bad times in her life.

The sensational gospel musician in an interview with Humble One TV talked about the difficulties she encountered before getting her US citizenry/Green Card restored after it was revoked for some weird reasons.

According to Esaaba, it took the intervention of the living God to see her through her trying moments.

The “Nhyira” hit maker noted that she gets marvelled anytime she thought about the turnout of events in her life so far.

Watch video below;