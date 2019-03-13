Modern Ghana logo

"there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
1 hour ago | Dancehall News

Stonebwoy Shows Interest In Politics

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has shown the interest of going into politics in the near future.

Stonebwoy stated on Drive Time on Luv FM with DJ Reuben that so long as power lies with the people, he has every right as a citizen to vie for any political office.

He added that if he is to assume any political position to enable him to serve Ghana, he would willingly accept it.

Watch the video below for more:

