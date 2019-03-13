I Wish To Be The Next Chairman For GHAMRO - KK Fosu

Ghanaian highlife artiste, K.K Fosu has hinted of his intentions to chair the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO).

He told Nana Kwesi Asare on ‘The Big Show’ on Class91.3FM on Saturday, 9 March 2019 that, he wants to be the chairman of GHAMRO in order to control royalties of the organisation to enable members get well-paid.

“Ghana Music Rights Organisation [GHAMRO] is where I want to be because I really want to take control of the royalties, we musicians deserve to be paid. we are not being paid to our expectation because we have poor management at GHAMRO," Mr. Asare stated.

According to the highlife artiste, GHAMRO must allow artistes to be involved in their decision-making process.

“We've been complaining on radio about the same issue for years now, they should know that we’re in a new generation so they should allow the young ones to take over the management of GHAMRO.

“ After all it is our money, not theirs but they are paid more than the artistes. The last time I received money from GHAMRO was last year and it was just GHS800 for the whole year. We need to get more because our songs are everywhere but the few places that they’re monitoring is the only place they’re getting the money from, if we have this structure, that we can monitor our music videos, our music being played on air, the artiste will be paid more. So we need to know all those things,” he emphasised.