Patapaa Poses By A Brand New Lamborghini Car

Ghanaian singer, Justice Amoah popularly known as Pataapa has been spotted posing with a new Lamborghini car on social media.

In an Instagram post, Patapaa was seen sitting on a lemon green Lamborghini while he posed for the camera.

In captioning the photo, Patapaa wrote: "#Pa2PaSojas I’m okay here so stay cool y’all. We partying all Europe!"

It seems the 'One Corner' hitmaker is not only enjoying his tour in Europe but also checking out fast cars.

Patapaa is currently playing some concerts in various European countries as part of his Europe tour. He is best known for his 2017 debut single "One Corner" song and dance. His style of music is mostly described by music fans as pacy. He has amassed a great deal of fans regardless.

View post below;