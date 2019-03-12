Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
29 minutes ago | General News

20th Edition Of VGMA To Be Launched On Friday

By Modern Ghana
Theresa Ayoade, Executive Director, Charterhouse
Theresa Ayoade, Executive Director, Charterhouse

The grand launch of the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 15 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The launch is expected to attract Ghana's top musicians, stakeholders in the music and copyright sector, journalists and a cross-section of the general public.

The event, which will be used to unveil the nominees' list and other activities lined up for the awards ceremony, will also witness performances from selected artistes.

Also to be revealed at the launch will be the all new exciting prize package for winners at this year's edition of the awards, as well as the unveiling of the new plaques for this year's event.

Instituted 20 years ago, VGMA is being organised to reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the growth of the Ghana's music industry.

Started in 2000, the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) has grown to become the most respected awards scheme and, indeed, one of the most respected on the African continent.

The 20th edition of the VGMA is powered by Charterhouse Ghana and sponsored by Vodafone Ghana.

Source: Daily Guide

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Joe Mettle Releases First Single For 2019
Nigerian Musician Lloys Kayana In Cozy Love Affair With TV Host Barikisu Of Joy Prime
Maybelline New York Ghana Announces DJ Cuppy Ambassador For Ghana & Nigeria
Fix Structures Before Passing Creative Arts Law— Mark Okraku Mantey
TOP STORIES

NDC Postpones Mahama Induction Ceremony, NEC Meeting Over Dr...

1 hour ago

Nana Addo Describes Dr. Adjei As A Man Of Strong Opinions, F...

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line