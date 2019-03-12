London Mayors Attend Ghana Cultural Independence Celebration

The Mayors of London, Councillor Janet Baah, Councillor Bernadette Khan was represented by his Deputy Mr Kabil and Manju shahul-hameed graced the Ghana Cultural Independent Celebration to mark the 62nd anniversary of Ghana's Independence from its colonial masters.

The programme which was organized by Gye Nyame Foundation brought together Ghanaians and other Africans residing in the United Kingdom to appreciate the rich cultural heritage of Ghana.

Guests were thrilled with amazing performances from traditional dance troupes including children choreographies.

The Mayors and other dignitaries who could not hide their excitement applauded the organizers and encouraged that more of such programmes should be held to educate the people on their history and achievements as a sovereign nation so far.

In an interview with the Chief Executive Officer of Gye Nyame Foundation, Mr Kingsley Dickson said the response from patrons of the event is commendable even though the attendance was not massive but expressed optimism that subsequent ones will definitely record higher numbers.

"Everything went well just that we were expecting more numbers, but we believe next year will be greater ", he stated.

He added that that October is black history month and as part of the celebration they will definitely fuse in the cultural aspect and also have broadcast live showing of historical moments directly from Africa.

Black History Month is an annual observance originating in the United States, where it is also known as African-American History Month. It has received official recognition from governments in the United States and Canada and more recently has been observed unofficially in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It began as a way of remembering important people and events in the history of the Africans in diaspora. It is celebrated in February in the United States[6] and Canada, while in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom it is observed in October.