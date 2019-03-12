New Music: Kwame Baah - VIBES (feat. Mizter Okyere)

A new song for the DJs who love to turn up is this new record from singer/rapper Kwame Baah featuring the Saxophonist Mizter Okyere.

This is an afrobeats record, a mixture of different harmonizing instruments like piano, Saxophones, bass guitar and vocals. Produced by the talent Jay Scrarch . You can not skip this!

Have a listen below

Stream Link ---> https://soundcloud.com/kwamebaah/vibes-feat-mizter-okyere