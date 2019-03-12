Adjetey Annan Celebrates 12 Years Of Marriage With A Touching Note

One of Ghana’s celebrated actors, Adjetey Anang has penned a sweet letter to his beautiful wife, Elorm Anang as they celebrated their 12 years marriage anniversary yesterday, Sunday 10th March 2019.

In the words of the finest Ghanaian actor, the 12 years of being together with Elorm has been “fun, tears, joy, laughter, pain, hope, faith, tight friendship; but above all, we’ve had God with us!”

Adjetey Anang promised to share all the lessons he has learned in his 12 years journey with his beautiful wife over the next 12 days. He wrote the sweet words on his Instagram page.

Thanking her for staying by his side for the past 12 years, Adjetey Anang revealed he is looking forward to more happy years with his better half.

View post below;