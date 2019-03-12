I Dont Regret Marrying My Now Ex-Husband--Yvonne Jegede

Actress Yvonne Jegede recently stated in an interview that, in spite of the challenges she went through in her two-year-old marriage with rapper and actor Olakunle Abounce Fawole, she has no regrets marrying him.

There had been persistent rumours that the union between the actress and Abounce was in crisis. The Nollywood star fueled the rumours last month when she removed her husband’s name from her Instagram account.

After weeks of heightening speculations, the 35-year-old officially announced her separation.

Speaking to Punch about the issue, she said she has no regrets.

“I have never regretted anything in my life,” she says. “Every experience is something to learn from. There really is nothing for me to sit down and wish I didn’t do or should have done. Yes, I reverted to my original name on social media, but I am fine. Don’t I look alright?”

There are however claims that Abounce has doubts about being the father of the child.

The actress on Sunday, February 17, dedicated her son, Xavier, at a ceremony which was attended by family members and close friends.

Her estranged husband was, however, conspicuously missing in photos shared on social media from the event indicating that Abounce did not attend christening ceremony.

Yvonne added that “I really don’t know why he wasn’t there. Maybe you should ask him. However, I don’t feel bad that he wasn’t there and as you can see, I’m in high spirits.”

She also shed light on her experience as a new mother, and now, a single parent.

She said: “Having my baby was a journey; more like an experience I can never forget. Motherhood has taught me endurance and patience. There are times I would want to sleep but I cannot because my baby is awake and I would have to keep him company.”