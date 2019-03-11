Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
1 hour ago

Yaa Sika Drops First Single 'Not For Free' Under Hofam Entertainment

By Kobina Makuom
Yaa Sika Drops First Single 'Not For Free' Under Hofam Entertainment

It is safe to say that 2018 was a very remarkable year in the Ghana music scene as it saw the emergence of new talent and the rise to global recognition of existing artistes like Kwesi Arthur, Bless, Wendy shay and among others.

Hofam Entertainment signee songstress Alice Acheampong known officially by stage name as Yaa Sika is a an Afro Beats singer and has officially released her debut hit song dubbed' Not for free' as her first single song under her record label hofam Entertainment.

The label which has a unique gift of foreseeing potentials in talented upcoming artists and which primarily focuses is on music production, Tour promotions , artist management and Ect.

According to the artiste, she has other songs which she will soon collaborate with artist like Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, Kwame Eugene, King Promise and Sarkodie

Yaa Sika has recorded songs like "I want You" "Sika" and "Not for free" which is currently available on all Digital online shops for a download. And you can purchase an mp3 copy.

