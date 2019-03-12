Don't Speak Evil Of Ghana Music Industry--Okraku Tells Cabum

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, has cautioned musician Cabum to be careful with his utterances against Ghana’s music industry.

Mr. Okraku Mantey’s comments come after the musician took to his Twitter page to call Ghana’s music industry “bullshit” over copyright issues with Reggae legend, Rocky Dawuni over Alhaji K. Frimpong’s song “Kyenkyen Bi Edi Me Wu.”

“Ghana’s music industry is bullshit. how can someone like Rocky Dawuni use our father’s song, I mean our property without informing anyone, meanwhile da fuckin world knows DAT Kyenkyen Bi Edi Me Wu by da Legendary Alhaji K. Frimpong was my dad. U didn’t show respect Mr. U Wrong!!,” he posted in a tweet.

Rocky Dawuni released his latest album, Beats Of Zion on Friday. One of the songs in the album with rapper Sarkodie is titled “Kyenkyen Bi Edi Me Wu” a song similar to that of legendary Alhaji K. Frimpong’s song with the same title.

Okraku Mantey, who is also Hitz FM’s programming director, stated it was unfortunate Cabum decided to use unpleasant words on the whole industry because his father’s property had been touched.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Okraku Mantey said the musician may not be the next of kin when it comes to his father’s songs but could have still handled the issue differently.

“You must go to the person or let a lawyer write to him (Rocky Dawuni) formally about him using the property,” he told Andy Dosty, host of the show.

He also explained Mr. Dawuni knows the music industry well and its rules regarding copyrights hence he would hardly take issues regarding music for granted.

“Maybe Rocky Dawuni has spoken to the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO). an agent or a publisher, to liaise with the right owners and has been given the go-ahead,” Okraku Mantey stated.

He added that he thought it was unfortunate and uncalled for.

Mr. Okraku Mantey also revealed family members of deceased musicians cannot claim copyrights if they have not been named as the next of kin.

Okraku Mantey said many artistes die and proclaim their works free to use, others legally hand over the rights to family, “we do not have the details of that copyright issues in this case.”

He advised Cabum to take a different approach in handling the copyright issue without maiming the music industry or his career.

