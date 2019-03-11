I Dreamt About The Ethiopian Plane Crush But I Didn’t Take It Seriously – Diamond Appiah

An Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed on Sunday near Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board. Here’s what we know about the crash.

Flight ET302 took off from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, at 8.38am local time (5.38am GMT) and crashed approximately six minutes later, on its way to the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, in rural land near the town of Bishoftu.

This incident has stirred a lot of controversies on social media and Ghanaian music artiste cum entrepreneur recently posted on her Instagram page that she had a revelation about the plane crush two weeks ago.

The CEO of Diamond Cosmetics wrote;

“ Exactly two weeks ago I was onboard Ethiopian airline flight ET 921 to Accra.I slept off on the flight n had a dream that our flight had caught fire and was about to crash so we were all screaming. The cabin crew woke me up for lunch and I prayed cos I felt a little terrified. Right after lunch I dozed off again n lo n behold I saw the same vision again but this time around the the pilot managed to land the flight somewhere n it was being evacuated so I remember I grabbed my handbag n was like I can't leave this flight without my handbag oo cos it contains my valuables and I woke up. I sat quietly on the flight and prayed to God to pilot it to Ghana safely cos wot I saw was terrifying n I didn't understand why I was having those visions. I told my driver this as soon as he picked me up n we even laughed over it. Little did I know I was going to wake up today to hear this bad terrifying news. My condolences to all the passengers n crew involve families. And to those of u who don't understand my narration, I was born with a special gift from God which enables me to have visions, premonitions etc and those recurring visions that day was a strong warning that something drastic will soon happen but who am I to reach out to them. They wouldn't have believed it. So sometimes God chooses the most craziest people to communicate to us, never take dreams n visions as a joke.”