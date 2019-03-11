Allow Yourself To Make Mistakes, Learn And Grow From Them – Lydia Forson Advises

Lydia Forson, a Ghanaian actress, producer and writer is one of the most loved celebrities in Africa and for good reasons.

In 2010 she won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. The budding actress in a recent Instagram page, has advised the youth who are still in their 20s to live their life to the fullest.

According to her, she regret not having the courage to do a lot of things she wished she did when she was still young.

She encourages young chaps especially the ladies to have all the fun they want to have and make all the mistakes in life while learning from it because when they hit 90, they will be angry at themselves for not living life to the fullest.

View full post below;