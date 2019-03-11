Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Celebrity

Allow Yourself To Make Mistakes, Learn And Grow From Them – Lydia Forson Advises

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Allow Yourself To Make Mistakes, Learn And Grow From Them – Lydia Forson Advises

Lydia Forson, a Ghanaian actress, producer and writer is one of the most loved celebrities in Africa and for good reasons.

In 2010 she won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. The budding actress in a recent Instagram page, has advised the youth who are still in their 20s to live their life to the fullest.

According to her, she regret not having the courage to do a lot of things she wished she did when she was still young.

She encourages young chaps especially the ladies to have all the fun they want to have and make all the mistakes in life while learning from it because when they hit 90, they will be angry at themselves for not living life to the fullest.

View full post below;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Celebrity
Powered By Modern Ghana
I've Dated 16 Women In Few Months, Why Do Ladies Of Today Hate Wearing Panties? — Guru
I Dreamt About The Ethiopian Plane Crush But I Didn’t Take It Seriously – Diamond Appiah
Yvonne Jegede shares beautiful photos from her maternity shoot
Having Millions Of Followers Without Millions In Your Account Is A Waste Of Time —Diamond Appiah
TOP STORIES

MOH Staff Gets Paid ¢86,735 While At Home For No Work Done

4 hours ago

Dr. Bawumia Announces Govt's 10 Measures To Make Ghana An Ea...

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line