Most Male Celebrities In Ghana Have Sugar Mummies — Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger has revealed that Ghanaian men especially the musicians and self-glorified celebs are prostitutes who sleep with older women for money.

According to her, 80 percent of male celebs are prostitutes who sleep with married women for money. She went on to reveal that she personally knows four popular Ghanaian musicians who are engaged in the act and she even introduced two of them to sugar mummies.

The comedian some days ago, in an interview with Zionfelix said she was no more interested in dating men because she now pays male prostitutes to sleep with her whenever she is in the mood for sex.

This statement from Afia Schwarzenegger attracted the anger of several guys who started sending her messages of their willingness to sleep with her so she can pay them but according to her, she always tells them to go and look for work since she can’t work and be spending on guys.

Other people who did not agree with her also bashed her for making such an 'ugly' statement.

Watch video below;