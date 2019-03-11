First 2019 Lilkid single ‘Only You’ dishes eargasms to Afrobeat lovers

Yet another good single by young Ghanaian musician Lilkid titled ‘Only You‘ released March 10, 2019, provides easy-to-listen yet dance-ready vibes which Lilkid say is a love song inspired by beautiful African women.

In the lyrics, the Afrobats musician also known as Lilkidayo is heard trying to convince this African woman to stick around because she is the sole object of his affection — hence the ‘Only You‘. In his own words: “this song tells much about the most beautiful and wonderful woman whom I cannot get out of my mind.”

This first single of Lilkid for the year is going to be part of his long-awaited album from which preceding singles like ‘Lawyer‘ released April 2018 dropped. The mixing for ‘Only You‘ was done by ItzCJ Beats. “After I downloaded the beat online,” [explained Lilkid] ItzCJ Beats did an amazing work at mixing it all.

“I know my new single will have all the ingredients to make all listeners jump into their favorite afrobeat dance because I always try hard to connect to my fans through every single project I release, this single is no different at all,” the musician said.

“A lot of people have stuck by me since day one and this track is dedicated to them, my number one fan, of course, being my mother and immediate family who give me reasons to keep pushing and always dishing out eargasms for my fans worldwide. I also dedicate this new one to Babyanka and all others supporting #LilkidMusic,” he said in a shoutout.

Music lovers can check out Lilkid on Instagram as Lilkid and Twitter as @LilkidmusicGH, also his audibly delightful new afrobeat track is available online at his official SoundCloud via this link https://soundcloud.com/user-231707142/lilkid-only-you

Source: TheAfricanDream.net