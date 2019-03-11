Wicked Cecilia Marfo Tried To Kill Me—Gifty Osei Reveals

Gospel musician Empress Gifty Osei has made a damning revelation about his colleague artiste Cecilia Marfo saying that the latter tried ending her life over something she has been trying to find out till date.

According to her, Cecilia Marfo who sees her success in the music scene has been doing everything within her means to get her out of the way.

She made this known when she hosted a show on Accra-based Happy FM.

According to Gifty Osei, Cecilia Marfo who claims to be a prophetess wrote her name (Gifty Adorye) on a GHC 50 and buried it.

“A colleague gospel musician wrote my name on a GHS50 note and buried it. Do you know who that person is? is Cecilia Marfo.

“Cecilia was asked what her problems were during a church service and she mentioned me as her problem. I was shocked when her assistant Pastor made this statement in his audio,” she alleged.