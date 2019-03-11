"Too Many Young Nigerian Women Engaging In Prostitution In Ghana" - eShun

Ghanaian Musician eShun has observed that the number of young Nigerian girls who are engaging in commercial sex activities in Ghana is alarming. The Akyia Hitmaker made the statement on her Facebook page update on International Women’s Day.

During a telephone interview last Friday 8 March 2018 on International Women’s Day, the UNHCR High-Level Supporter called on relevant authorities to find decent jobs for the girls who seem to be mostly trafficked to Ghana to engage in such illegal activities.

eShun who expressed outrage on the matter when asked to elaborate on her Women’s Day message stated that there is an increasing number of Nigerian female citizens engaging in illicit activities in Ghana.

According to her: “You would see these ladies standing in some areas where prostitutes stand to engage in their activities. I have seen them in areas such as Wejia, Tema, Cantonment Roundabout, East Legon, Takoradi Vienna City, Kumasi Vienna City, Spintex Ecobank Area, etc. After speaking to many of the ladies, I discovered that several of them are Nigerians. The sad part of this is that most of them are very young girls between the ages of 15 and 16, maybe 17 years old”.

eShun noted that the activities of these young girls is denting the image of both Nigeria and Ghana.

“I have learned a lot from the Nigerian music industry, been there countless times and Nigeria is and will always be a part of not just me but many Ghanaians. It is a beautiful country so it hurts to see these girls, especially at such a young age being involved in such activities" she said.

“Anytime I see them I sometimes approach and talk to them, realizing how young some of them are, I imagine them being in school and doing something better with themselves. Even if it means going from door to door to do laundry, being a domestic worker to earn an income and start something on their own, perhaps even learn a trade to equip themselves for the future. This would be much better than engaging in commercial sex activities. I have younger sisters and seeing these young ladies is heartbreaking”, the Someone Loves Me Hitmaker lamented.

She, therefore, call on the Nigerian community in Ghana to support the Nigerian High Commissioner and the Ghanaian Government to work at nipping such negative activities in the bud because indeed this puts both Nigeria and Ghana in a bad light.