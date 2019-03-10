Modern Ghana logo

Yvonne Jegede shares beautiful photos from her maternity shoot

Yvonne Jegede, has shared more beautiful photos from the maternity shoot she did last year before the birth of her son, Xavier Jegede-Fawole.

In her post, the mother of one admitted that parenthood is the scariest “hood” she has ever been in.

She wrote: ‘Parenthood is the scariest “hood” I have ever been in. You don’t decide how much and how deeply to love, you respond to the beloved, and give with joy exactly as much as they want. It is about real love. It is about caring and celebrating the wondrous joy of nurturing a new life and I have been blessed to experience this.

With joy in my heart I say to all the beautiful women out there, if you wish for this, may this year 2019 not pass you by. AMEN ??

See more photos below.

