Having Millions Of Followers Without Millions In Your Account Is A Waste Of Time —Diamond Appiah

Failed Parliamentary aspirant, Diamond Appiah has advised people to focus on increasing their account balance than increasing the number of followers on social media.

To her, it is better to concentrate on making more money than the pleasures on their social media page likes.

She made this known through her Instagram page.

Diamond Appiah who has an affiliation with the current NPP government advised that people should focus on investing their time and money into ventures that will make them financially stable.

She writes...

“Being successful in life is not about doing stupid Photo shoots for valueless likes n comments on the gram. How much money has ur 1million followers, 50k likes n comments converted into ur bank account ?? Stop being fooled by those fakers on social media and secure the bag. Stop investing on stupid stuff n invest in business opportunities that generate income cos the last time we all checked you can’t buy a trassaco mansion with 3million followers but definitely can with 3million dollars. A word to the wise #Lady Boss”.