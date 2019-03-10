Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
34 minutes ago

Moesha Boduong shows the world her big melons on birthday

By OdarteyGH
Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong is celebrating her birthday today, March 10 2019.

The controversial actress is known for often breaking the internet with her sizzling photos and videos and also for infamous CNN interview with Christine Amanpour. However, in recent months she has shown her other side which many people hitherto did not know about.

As Moesha celebrates her birthday, she blesses her follwers with stunning photos.

Watch video below.

