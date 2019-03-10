Charter House To Unveil Nominees, Launch 20th VGMAs

Charterhouse Productions Ghana, organizers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards scheme is happy to announce that after days and hours of painstaking deliberations and debates at the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Board Meetings, the Board has finally completed its work and is ready to unveil the highly anticipated list of nominees for the year.

The unveil, slated for Friday, 15th March 2019, as has happened in previous years, will be done hourly on selected radio and TV stations and online via a number of Social Media handles, websites and blog portals.

It may be instructive to note that the hourly unveil is a prelude to the Nominees Announcement Party slated for 8pm same day at the La Beach Hotel.

The Event, to which admittance is strictly by invitation will see performances from some of Ghana’s most talented and most respected music acts with the evening’s highlight being the grand reveal of the new Vodafone Ghana Music Awards plaque designed to replace the current plaque for the next few years.

It is expected to be attended by a tall list of VIP guests comprising musicians, music industry players, actors, government representatives, media practitioners and a lot more.

The 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is a Charterhouse Ghana Event and sponsored by Vodafone Ghana.