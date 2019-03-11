Successive Gov't's Doesn't Care About Creative Arts – Veteran Musician

Veteran musician Rex Omar is very dejected about the ostensible lack of interest and support shown by various governments when it comes to the creative arts.

Stressing that creative art is gold mine ready to be hewed for the development of the country, he bemoaned that successive governments have just shown little or no interest in the sector.

Sounding very let down, Rex Omar noted that “the country called Ghana does not take the creative serious. If you saw me making political commentary or coming on the frontline politics, it’s because of this because this is a sector of the economy as a country we have neglected completely and I just don’t understand.”

The musician, who is the Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), observed that it is only Ghana’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah who has done a lot for the creative industry.

“Apart from Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who visibly, practically did something for you to see, successive governments,” have not done much “in terms of infrastructure, in terms of policies that draw investments into our industry just like they invest in sports, they haven’t done any such thing for this industry,” he told George Quaye in an interview on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM on Saturday.

“In fact what Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah even created, they’ve sold it,” the musician could not fathom why.

“Look at other developed countries, creatives are in the lead but when it comes to Ghana [nothing]. We are getting to 30 million people we have only one theatre in Accra that takes 1,500 people, this was donated to us by Chinese so on our own what theatre have we built for ourselves,” he quizzed.

“We are the same people who are building stadiums all over the place in means that we have our preference we are not interested in developing the creative,”

A guest on the show, Mrs Theresa Ayoade, CEO of Charterhouse, supporting Rex Omar’s comments noted that “Every region has a stadium and it was intentional.”

She wondered “what they have done intentionally about providing infrastructure, providing policies that will be the engine of growth for the creative industry?”

Sadiq Abdulai Abu, Founder of the 3Music Awards, and Mrs Ayoade called for a greater commitment by governments to support the creative arts sector.

They both noted that there is so much potential in the sector and given the right support, the creative arts industry can help change the fortunes of the economy and image of the country.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | EDA