Moesha Celebrates 28th Birthday With A Hot Picture!

Ghanaian Actress and model, Moesha Boduon has released some jaw-breaking pictures today to mark her 28th birthday.

Wearing a striped suit over mauve pants, the beautiful model posed in front of a white pickup truck, showing a bit of her cleavage.

Moesha in an Instagram post expressed gratitude to God for granting her another year and mental fortitude to override the controversies she has been involved in.

Moesha Boduong has endured some social media trolling with the latest being some allegations by anonymous Snapchatter that she has contracted the deadly HIV/AIDS disease.

