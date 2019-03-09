Modern Ghana logo

DJ Sly, Christopher Martin To Headline Ghana Jamaica Culture Music Festival In Accra

By Modern Ghana
Ghana's Hottest Disc Jockey, DJ SLY and CHRISTOPHER MARTIN from Jamaica have been confirmed as headliners for the First Ever Ghana Jamaica Music Culture Festival, with more acts yet to be announced.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday 30 March 2019, and it is already confirmed to hold 2,0000 people. This Major Meeting Of Greats Will Unfold At The Renowned Accra International Trade Fair Centre Fairgrounds.

The Ghana Jamaica Music Culture Festival has been organized in conjunction with Rockerz Africa in partnership with Rockerz Jamaica and aims to unite the age-old historical bond of Ghana-Jamaica Culture through world-class performances, whilst attracting an international audience of music-lovers to the borough.

How to get tickets for the fast-selling Ghana Jamaica Music Culture festival?

Tickets Will Soon Commence General Sales at www.egotickets.com

Year Of The Return From Our Diasporan Family. It's On!!!

