Marry Strong Women Like Me Who Will Beat You Back— Yvonne Okoro

Sensational actress, Yvonne Okoro has made a controversial statement by advising men to marry strong women and not weak ones who would run to their parents if there’s an issue in their marriage.

She says guys should marry strong women like her who will beat the hell of them should an issue pop up.

The actress dished out this advice on Instagram as her own way of celebrating the International Women’s day.

She wrote,

“Don’t marry a weak woman; when you criticise her she weeps and goes to the parents but marry a strong woman like me, if you beat her, she will beat the hell out of you and the loser will prepare dinner.”

