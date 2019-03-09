Modern Ghana logo

11 minutes ago | Celebrities Birthday

Serwaa Amihere Celebrates 29th Birthday In Grand Style

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Ghone TV news anchor Serwaa Amihere celebrated her 29th birthday on Friday, March 8th in style.

A surprise party was thrown for her by close friends.

The beautiful news anchor who was coached by Nana Aba Anamoah has flooded her Instagram timeline with the beautiful photos from the celebration.

Ghone TV staff like Berla Mundi, Nana Aba were all present at her birthday celebration and other celebrities including the likes of Sandra Ankobiah.

Check the photos below:

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
