26 minutes ago | Hot Issues

Stonebwoy Saddened By Ghana's 'Empty' Independence

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has added his voice to the unending debate as to why Ghana is blessed with abundant natural resources but plagued with poverty.

The President of Burniton Music Group, is frustrated about Ghana’s progress, 62 years after independence.

In a Twitter post, followed by an interview with DJ Reuben, on Drive Time on Luv FM, the dancehall artiste asked his fans to mention, at least, one thing Ghana as a country has achieved in the last six decades.

Stonebwoy acknowledged citizens like Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka have been doing great work in innovation.

He also cites the entertainment space where the likes of Sarkodie and Samini have been selling the country internationally and locally through music.

He is, however, not satisfied with the rate of progress.

Stonebwoy questioned why after 62 years, Ghana is importing toothpick and other basic commodities.

Watch full interview below:

