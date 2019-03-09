Men Who Asked Their Girlfriends To Cook Are Fools—Princess Shyngle Blasts Boyfriend

Princess Shyngle has caused a stir on Social media after she described men who asked their girlfriends to be cooking and washing for them as goats, donkeys and fools.

The Gambian actress based in Ghana who flaunted a G-Wagon bought for her by her Nigerian boyfriend has been dumped again after she refused to do some chores her boyfriend asked her to do.

In a video, which was directed at her now ex-boyfriend, the actress stated that she doesn't see the need to please a man she is not married to.

According to her, she is neither a cleaner, a chef nor a maid to be commanded to perform such duties.

She added that before performing housewife duties for a man, make sure he puts a ring on the finger first.

