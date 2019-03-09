MUSIGA, GAG And Other Institutions Joins The Fight Against Corruption

The chairperson of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) Ms Josephine Nkrumah has called on all Ghanaians to join the fight against corruption towards meaningful national development.

Ms Nkrumah recalled the role of music in various social campaigns in the past and described music and the arts as veritable tools for attitudinal change.

She was speaking at the launching of an anti-corruption campaign by Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

The NCCE chairperson also commended the efforts of the Union in joining the anti-corruption fight as enshrined in the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACAP).

In her remarks, the chairperson for the occasion and Executive Director of Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Linda Ofori-Kwafo noted that the framers of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACAP) have rightly indicated the role MUSIGA can play in this fight against corruption.

According to her, MUSIGA can use music and drama to create awareness about what corruption entails and its various forms for members of the public to engage them in the fight.

The Programmes Director of STAR-Ghana referred to advocacy campaigns in the past that had used music effectively and expressed the hope that MUSIGA’s contribution will augment efforts being made in the anti-corruption fight.

The MUSIGA President, Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour expressed his appreciation to STAR-Ghana for the support offered the Union to contribute to the fight against corruption.

He called on creative arts industry to become evangelists of the anti-corruption fight.

On his part, Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year EL indicated that his involvement in the campaign is due to the fact that corruption affects all and sundry regardless of one’s estate in life.

The Ghana Actors Guild (GAG) President, Sam Fiscian expressed the commitment of GAG to the success of the anti-corruption campaign.

The MUSIGA anti-corruption campaign involves the release of an All-Star song and video, a drama video by Ghana Actors Guild (GAG) and a walk in Accra and Kumasi among other activities.

A stakeholders’ forum was also held after the launch of the campaign.

The occasion was also used to launch GMW 2019 which is under the theme, “The Role of Music in the Implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACAP).”

Activities lined up for GMW 2019 include an anti-corruption walk in Kumasi and Accra, Presidential Grand Ball and Gospel Concert among others.

