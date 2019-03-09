Songstress Queen Haizel pictures ahead Independence Celebration Day

"Watch the picture critically you'll realize there was a lot of inscription on my body". That's what songstress Queen Haizel said when asked why she took these pictures.

Am the first Ghanaian who did that type of painting. It got lot of people complaining but here today we see lot of body painting flooding on the internet. Body painting is a way to communicate to people but it has become common now and lot of these models don't really have reasons they paint, there's no way am going to do again.

Am going to bring out something else it's definitely not going to be painting just expect it can't promise when am going to bring that.

I just love 6th March, I feel it belongs to me and just examine my size very well am about carrying Africa at my back.