Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | New Release

Adolf Tagoe Announces Release Date For ‘Testimony’ Single And Visuals.

By Nana Reagan
Adolf Tagoe Announces Release Date For ‘Testimony’ Single And Visuals.

A fresh cut single from Adolf Tagoe is set to be released together with its visuals this coming week.

The singer announced this in an exclusive interview with this reporter that "Testimony" will touch on all streaming platforms on 13th March, 2019 – this coming Wednesday.

Adolf has been working hard to prep his upcoming album, and we finally have about 3 singles out already from it.

The singer in this particular song expressed gratitude to God for his loving kindness and testifies of God work in his life through this new single "Testimony".

Adolf still remain tight lipped on details of his upcoming album but hinted all will be announce very soon.

39201994541 wbrduhgtto img20190306wa0011

39201994541 wbrduhgtto img20190306wa0009

39201994541 j4eq27t2gb img20190306wa0008

39201994542 qulxpcb543 img20190306wa0013

New Release
Powered By Modern Ghana
Shishi Features Fancy Gadam, Maccasio, Ataaka And Double Tee On New Song
JM To Drop New Song Ft. America’s Travis Greene
New Release: Shadow Featuring Pozo And Chiki — Mmre Pa
Jodiba Drops "One Drop" Visuals For Valentine's Day
TOP STORIES

De-Eye Group Operations Exposes Weak Security—Expert

2 hours ago

Sammy Awuku Describes Manasseh’s Documentary As Empty

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line