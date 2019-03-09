Adolf Tagoe Announces Release Date For ‘Testimony’ Single And Visuals.

A fresh cut single from Adolf Tagoe is set to be released together with its visuals this coming week.

The singer announced this in an exclusive interview with this reporter that "Testimony" will touch on all streaming platforms on 13th March, 2019 – this coming Wednesday.

Adolf has been working hard to prep his upcoming album, and we finally have about 3 singles out already from it.

The singer in this particular song expressed gratitude to God for his loving kindness and testifies of God work in his life through this new single "Testimony".

Adolf still remain tight lipped on details of his upcoming album but hinted all will be announce very soon.