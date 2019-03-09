Worldmap Records Release First Class Music Videos For Lega & JC

Worldmap Records has been quiet since the start of 2019 working on projects for their artistes – JC, Lega, Pacy and award winning contemporary highlife artiste – KK Fosu.

Now it’s rollout season, and they just released the music video for Pacy titled – Koti Beka.

The three sensation afro-pop acts, which include Pacy Mordey, John Charles, ‘JC’ and Lega, have been tipped to take the Ghanaian music circles by storm.

The wait is over, Worldmap Records is dropping two music videos from Lega and JC.

Shot by Prince Dovlo, Lega’s new music video for ‘Them Go Hear’ featuring DJ Blackboi & Kasarehas an infectious and dance-able song with a signature of African elements and pop. The music video has well choreographed dance scenes and is already doing well on the streets.

The music video for JC was shot in a village setting and directed by Prince Dovlo. The video highlights the influence money has on the relationship of ‘broke’ lovebirds in the village. JC’s lover – Philomena is forced by the dad to marry a rich city man at the end music video.

“Despite not announcing a release date for the videos, Worldmap Records dishing out two new videos certainly should give fans hope that there is more to come from us”, Mr. Frank Gogo, Chief Executive Officer of World Map records said.

Fans and celebrities alike have been clamoring for KK Fosu’s new video titled ‘Odo Nti’ after KK Fosu released teasers for it over the past few weeks on social media.