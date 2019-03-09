Eat, Drink And Promote Kenkey To The World – Attractive Mustapha

Communications Director of the Kenkey Festival team, Attractive Mustapha Nii-Okai Inusah has urged Ghanaians to eat, drink and promote Kenkey as the Kenkey festival takes shape today.

Speaking in a phone interview with Ghanacreativearts.com today, he said Kenkey is one of the most popular staple foods in Ghana and beyond.

"Kenkey is one of the staple foods consumed in Ghana. Made from maize, a major source of carbohydrate which is highly an essential source of energy for the human system," he stated.

Attractive Mustapha noted that in Ghana, there are two main types of Kenkey namely Ga Kenkey and Fante Kenkey which are popularly referred to in the local parlance as "Nkraen dokono and Mfantse dokono" respectively.

He indicated that while the Fante kenkey is mostly produced in the Central and Western Regions, Ga kenkey can almost be labelled as a traditional food for the Ga people prepared in the Greater-Accra Region.

Attractive Mustapha encouraged all Ghanaians and tourists eager to experience the rich cultural heritage of the land to take the opportunity to eat kenkey today to project our most valuable foods to the world.

Talking about the Festival, he said the Kenkey Fest brings together a variety of kenkey delicacies in the country with assorted combinations of various sauces, fishes, and others.

According to him, this exciting event is aimed at exploring the different types of kenkey meals across Ghana aside the commonly known ones.

He added that it also debunks the notion that kenkey is for Ga people only as other tribes across the country and West-African sub-region are billed to also display their special kenkey at the event.

Activities that will make the event more colourful and exciting include live band karaoke, musical chairs, Good Old Days (Traditional Games) and other entertaining activities.

Winners of competitions will be given some Gigi wears.

Time for Kenkey Fest is 9 A.M today, 9th March, 2019 till you cannot eat any more balls of Kenkey.