Okomfo Kwadee Remains A Legend In Ashanti —Stonebwoy

The influx of Christianity has reduced some core African virtues and norms to nothingness for obvious reasons. Regardless of that, there are some societies and communities that still hold the neglected virtues and norms in very high esteem.

With that being said, let’s cast our mind to one of the powerful traditional priest in the Ashanti history known as Okomfo Anokye. Despite being dead for decades now, he is still worshipped by the Ashanti’s. So, it’s not too surprising that Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has voiced out that Okomfour Kwadee remains the biggest artiste in the Ashanti region.

Speaking to DJ Reuben of Kumasi-based Luv FM fame, Stonebwoy posited that the people of Ashanti don’t easily forget game changers or otherwise their heroes.

Thus, once you do something remarkable, your memories will continue to linger in their hearts forever. Highlife musician Okomfour Kwadee was a household name in the early days of 2000. As a result of Kwaadee’s remarkable achievement in music, the people of Ashanti especially those in Kumasi and its environs see him as their very best artiste till today.

Stonebwoy noted that that’s why whenever Kwaadee’s name is mentioned in Kumasi, it resurrects a lot of memories regardless of the present predicaments that have taken him (Okomfo Kwadee) off the music scene for almost a decade now.