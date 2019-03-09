NY DJ Releases Debut Single “See Me Shy” Featuring U.R. Forster

Award winning Ghanaian radio personality and digital content curator NY DJ has teamed up with budding artist U.R. Foster for a new single.

Titled 'See Me Shy,' the mid-tempo song recounts and talks about situations where people let go of others simply because of unfortunate situations only to later regret and want all of them.

See Me Shy was produced by HitSound and mixed by 3nity GH.

See Me Shy is currently available on all streaming platforms including YouTube Music, Apple Music, etc.