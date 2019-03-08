" We Are Facing Challenges But We Have Not Separated - Kobby Wutah

The media was hit with news of the breakaway of music duo, Wutah on Sunday, March 3.

Kobby Wutah, a member of the group was reported to have confirmed the group’s split in an interview on Hot FM.

However, speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Kobby Wutah refuted claims he confirmed the split of the group.

“I only said, me, my brother, Afriyie, and our record label NKZ, have sensitive issues we are dealing with,” he told Andy Dosty, host of the show Thursday.

Kobby Wutah revealed, he cannot talk alone on air about the issues faced by the group and prefers all parties involved sit together and speak about it.

“I am not going to confirm or deny anything. It will only be fair if we all in the studios properly talk about it,” he said.

Even though the duo performed a couple of gigs together, they are have been seen doing solo projects and performing without each other.

Wutah Afriyie in October 2018 released a solo single ‘Why’. Afriyie in an interview in 2018 refuted claims the group was breaking up.

““Like other seriously talented musicians, you can talk of Morgan Heritage from Jamaica or own R2Bees from Ghana, my endeavor to release a single is very similar to the examples listed and must not be taken as a move to break away from the group,” he said.

Kobby Wutah himself confirmed on Daybreak Hitz he has a song recorded in 2019 as a solo artiste with Tinny.

However, Kobby refused to comment on whether the song was recorded under his record label NKZ or if the label knows about his solo project.

Wutah, first split up in 2009 and reunited in 2017.

Their hit songs including ‘Bronya’ and ‘AK 47’ enjoyed massive airplay in the country and it was the anticipation of their fans they remain united.

The group also won the ‘Best Group’ in year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

