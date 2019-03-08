I Pay Men To Satisfy Me Sexually - Afia Schwarzenegger Confesses

From the looks of things and the rate at which people need money, it looks as if men are not the only ones who exchange money for sex.

There are also women who pay people to sleep with them as the controversial actress and comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger is one of such women.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Afia revealed that, when she’s in the mood for sex, she goes in for male prostitutes and pay them to sleep with her.

Afia Schwarzenegger defending her decision argued that she’s a human with feelings and as such when she’s horny she does not deny herself that pleasure.

She also added that she enjoys oral sex because it makes her feel good. When the host of the show revealed that the payment of monies to men for sex was not really popular in Ghana, Afia Schwarzenegger disclosed that since its normal for men to sleep with prostitutes, she has also decided to do it the other way round.

Afia finally added that she didn’t care about the opinions people have about her after all, it is her life and she will live her life that way if it so pleases to her.

Watch the video below: