1 hour ago | General News

Tagoe Sisters Thrill Fans At Legon

By Modern Ghana
Tagoe Sisters
Tagoe Sisters

Sensational gospel music groups, Tagoe Sisters, staged a live musical performance at the Legon Botanical Gardens to entertain gospel music fans.

The event, dubbed 'All Women Day of Prayer & Thanksgiving Service', was organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Women Organiser, Kate Gyamfua, last Friday.

Beginning with some worship songs, they gradually raised the tempo and finally exploded with their popular hit songs.

Tagoe Sisters, who performed alongside the Police Band, performed most of their popular songs such as 'Anka Matete', 'Watua Maka', 'Manya Yesu', among others.

They performed creditably to the satisfaction of all music fans present, as they brought to bear their several years of experience when it comes to stage performance.

Many believe God is using the duo to set people free from their troubles, sins and encouraging people to believe in the Lord.

—Daily Guide

