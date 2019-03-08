None Of My Cars Has Been Seized By Anyone -Medikal

AMG musician, Medikal has reacted to reports that soldiers stormed his house to seize his Range Rover and Fella’s Audi A8.

The news which went viral on several blogs, reported that the cars owned by the musician were stolen from the States and after months of tracking, they were able to find it in Medikal’s house.

It was all confusing as there was no real evidence to support the claim. Some people however were of the view that, it was a publicity stunt.

Medikal has however come out to clear the air about the incident. The “Omo Ada hit maker posted on his twitter page that none of his cars were seized by anyone.

“None of my cars have been seized, No police or Soldier come my house, Cadet sef no come here, poverty fall on the blogger making those fake news, mboa mba”

— MEDiKAL (@AmgMedikal) March 7, 2019