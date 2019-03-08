Apologize To Me Or Face The Consequences! - Emelia Brobbey Warns Actress

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey is demanding an apology from upcoming actress Safina Haroun for defaming her.

Safina described Emelia Brobbey as arrogant in a previous interview and this has sparked rage in Emelia as she feels that statement demeans her brand.

Emelia plans of suing safina on her derogatory statement. “Our client instructs us that the derogatory statement you made about her has greatly lowered her reputation as a humble, calm and respectful person among her colleague actors, movie producers, business partners as well as friends and family and has further dampened her brand and career as an actress”. Her lawyers stated.

Safina who is an up and coming actress has been asked to apologise before 12th March, or meet them in court.

“We have our client’s instructions to demand that you render an unqualified apology to our client and to retract the comments made about her. You are to cause the publication of the said apology and retraction, in the same manner, medium and with same intensity as the derogatory statement made about our client. This must be done on or before the 12th of March 2019”.

Safina Haroun was reported to have said in the interview that she was once bullied by the veteran actress after choosing her as a role model and motivator.

Actress Safina Haroun explained that she was very happy during her first encounter with Emelia but she turned all her happiness into sorrows after Emelia humiliated and scolded her as if she wasn’t a human being.

She further added that Emelia’s action brought a lot of tears before coming to her normal self.