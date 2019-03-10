Vlisco, Maryse Koutouan Unveils Rysen Fashion

Models displaying the designs

Vlisco, together with Maryse Koutouan, has officially launched the Rysen Fashion brand in an exclusive show dubbed 'Revelation' at the Orca Deco showroom on the Spintex road.

The partnership also produced the first capsule collection for the year.

The Vlisco capsule collection, designed by Rysen, featured floras, traditional muftis, jewels, shells, money and complex geometries to express the identity and beauty of the modern African woman.

Marketing Director for Vlisco Ghana, Stephen Badu, indicated that the fashion company is delighted to be part of the official launch of Rysen.

“As a brand we believe in originality and innovation that is why we collaborated with Rysen by Maryse Koutouan,” he said.

He recounted the first capsule collect designed by Rysen, adding that her designs were sought after in the Vlisco shops across the country following the unveiling of the collection.

“Today marks our second official collaboration with Maryse. We are very happy with her works, her level of creativity and uniqueness. These styles will surely add some distinctiveness to the wardrobe of any connoisseur of style,” he added.

Maryse said the collection promises a journey through the fantastic world of wax featuring highly intricate designs that were conceived while looking at the expert craft of batik, as well as Vlisco's archive.

She said women broadcast a message with what they wear and use it as a medium for the expression of their uniqueness, and that is what the capsule collection depicts.

Vlisco's designs have long been worn by women as a time-honoured tradition, as well as a fashion statement.

As part of Vlisco's aim to produce value-added service to its consumers, Vlisco introduces three years ago, the quarterly capsule collection for designers to showcase their creativity and excellence in fashion.

The new exclusive styles featuring Rysen signature and works will be on display till April 1, 2019 at the Vlisco Shop at the Accra Mall.

—Daily Guide