38 minutes ago

Gifty Osei To Rock 2019 Easter With Tema Easter Gospel Bash

By Mustapha Attractive
After making appearances on various events and sharing big stages with great artists in the country, the musician has now introduced her personal gospel mega concert dubbed, "Tema Easter Gospel Bash."

The gospel singer who has released many hit songs has as much star power to make this event a successful one and help bring together the musicians under one umbrella.

According to the musicians, the event will surely happen in Easter but the actual date still stands since her team has not decided on the day yet but will soon announce the actual date for the event.

She added that the Tema Easter gospel bash will be the best Christian musical event and its extremely spiritual and at the same time very entertaining.

"Indeed Ghanaians will witness a thrilling listening, singing and dancing with such great talents. It will also give Ghanaians the opportunity to pray and bless the land," she intimated.

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive News Contributor
