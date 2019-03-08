The Official Kenkey Festival Kicks Off On Saturday 9

The 4th edition of Kenkey Fest, the official yearly party for all kenkey lovers, is slated for Saturday, 9th March, 2019 at Mantse Agbonaa, Jamestown-Accra.

This year’s edition is in partnership with Atinka Media Village, Raba Rides and Gigi.

Kenkey Fest brings together a variety of kenkey delicacies in the country. Kenkey is a Ghanaian meal made from corn.

The exciting event is aimed at exploring the different types of kenkey meals across Ghana aside the commonly known ones. It also debunks the notion that kenkey is only meant for Gas as Northern kenkey makes an appearance this time at the event.

Activities that will make the event even more colorful include live band karaoke, musical chairs, Good Old Days (Traditional Games) and lots of activities. Winners of some competitions will be given some Gigi wears.

Also, patrons get to enjoy 20% discount on all rides to the venue by using Raba Rides. They can book their rides on www.rabarides.com.

Time for Kenkey Fest is 9am till you can’t eat anymore.