Ghanaians In The UK To Hold Cultural Independence Celebrations On 9th March

Over Hundreds of entertainment fans will be heading towards St Oswald Church Hall, Greenlane- Norbury London SW163SB for the 2019 edition of Ghana Cultural Independence Celebrations.

Ghana Cultural Independence Celebrations which is organized by Gye Nyame development Foundation is aimed at promoting and teaching the diversity and uniqueness of Ghanaian music, cultural heritage and creative arts.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gye Nyame development Foundation, Mr. Kingsley Dickson, though Ghana’s Independence day is 6th March, the event was scheduled to take place on Saturday 9th March because 6th March falls on Wednesday which is a working day for most Ghanaians in the United Kingdom.

Already, some personalities and cultural troupe billed to perform on the day have started rehearsals towards the event.

Giving more details about how the day is programmed, the organizers said there will be a kid section which will begin from 1p.m to 5p.m where the kids will display their talents and learn more about Africans, especially Ghanaian culture, whilst the adults take over after 5p.m.

Odwenanoma cultural troupe, Tatale, Gamashie cultural troupe and other popular acts are also expected to headline the show to showcase indigenous Ghanaian culture to the amusement of Ghanaians and people in the diaspora.

Ghanacreativearts.com