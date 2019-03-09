Modern Ghana logo

"there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don't Change" -Duncan-Wil...
March 5, 2019

Kwaw Kese Says Stonebwoy Is The Best Artiste In Ghana

Hiplife artiste Kwaw Kese has eulogised Stonebwoy as the “best” artiste in Ghana at present.

He said this in an interview with Citi TV on the sidelines of the Independence Concert at Labadi Beach Hotel on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

When asked how he would rate Stonebwoy’s performance as an artiste in the music industry, Kwaw Kese said “he’s the best. You know…people don’t want to speak the truth but as an industry player, I know Stonebwoy is the best of his time.”

Kwaw Kese also performed at the concert alongside artistes like OV, Kelvynboy, Kwamina MP, Kwesi Arthur, Sefa, Tic, Rocky Dawuni, Ponobiom were all present at the programme.

Others were Jupitar, King Promise, Lilwin, Kuami Eugene, Darkovibes, Kwamina MP, Kwaw Kese, Samini, Efya among others.

There are appearances by comedians DKB, Foster Romanus on the show.

Stephanie Benson was also on as MC, as well as event hype man Ogee the MC.

Stonebwoy entertained the audience with hit songs from his repertoire as he invited on stage at every point in time, an artiste to rock with him.

Some of the high moments were when he did freestyle sessions with Rocky Dawuni, Samini, King Promise and Jupitar.

Stonebwoy was also gifted a Kantanka car at the show as his birthday present.

–citinewsroom

