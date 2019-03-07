Modern Ghana logo

People Ridiculed Me That I Can't Give Birth—Nana Ama McBrown

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Ghanaian actress and TV show host Nana Ama McBrown who gave to a beautiful baby girl in Canada few days ago has shared her baby bump photos on her Instagram page.

The actress who got married in 2016 has waited long to produce the fruit of the womb. She admitted that there were times she shed tears because of the ridiculing from people who thought she will never be able to give birth.

Several congratulatory messages from her celebrity friends and loved ones have been pouring in on Social media after she officially made the announcement.

See photos below:

